Dallas PD ready for demonstrations outside NRA convention

With President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the NRA convention in Dallas over, most of the attention is now turning to outside of the convention.

Dallas police are now preparing for a series of demonstrations and protests by supports and protestors.

Members of the Next Generation Action Network gathered at Dallas City Hall on Friday for a protest, march and rally. The civil rights group is calling for its members to stand up against the NRA convention. They're also calling for lawmakers to find new ways to prevent gun violence.

Dallas police had a heavy presence around the convention center on Friday as they prepared for protestors.

Demonstrations and demands could be seen and heard outside the NRA convention. People with signs were denouncing gun violence. Others, including relatives of shooting victims, shared their stories.

Michael Salcedo and Lyndsi Falcon say Joey Perez, their nephew, was one of four shot dead at a Waffle House restaurant near Nashville two weeks ago.

"For him to be taken from us the way that it was, it was senseless,” Salcedo said.

PETA supporters say animal violence should not be overlooked.

"Many mass shooters were once hunters before they turned their sights on humans,” one PETA supporter said.

With the NRA convention just blocks away, dozens of people rallied in protest to demand universal background checks, tougher gun laws, and banning high-powered weapons.

Among the speakers was fourth grader Analese Briant-Conway, who used to attend Arlington ISD but is now homeschooled.

“It's 2018 now and even a 10-year old knows we're not dealing with muskets anymore,” she said. “We are dealing with killing machines that could kill an entire classroom of me. Look at me. Do you want that on your hands?”

Across the plaza in front of Dallas City Hall and away from the speeches and cheers, a different kind of protest took place. Faith Forward Dallas is holding a prayer vigil this weekend. They’ll pray three times a day while the NRA convention is in town.

“Guns are only created to destroy life, and that's their sole purpose,” said Nancy Kasten with the organization. “And using them for other things under controlled environments is fine, but not controlling those environments in any way, shape or form is an abdication of responsibility.”

Both groups are aiming for similar goals.

More protests are planned for Saturday, including one at Belo Garden downtown at noon which will feature some connected to the Parkland shooting.