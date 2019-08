- The Dallas Police Department announced Wednesday that officers will start getting tough on scooter riders who break the law.

There are a couple signs that say no scooters on sidewalk. One says it's against the law.

Video shot on I-35 in Dallas earlier this month is an example of what will now result in a ticket.

The rules have been in place since scooters arrived in Dallas last year, but not enforced by police.

That is until this weekend, when police handed out their first ticket.

Nearly a dozen have been handed out since.

You could be fined up to $200 for riding a scooter improperly in Dallas. Until now, rules put in place by the city hadn't been fully enforced.

Dallas police are trying to warn people that they're serious about enforcement.

The message is now clear in big, bold letters.

"I'd like to just remind our citizens that you cannot ride the scooters on the sidewalks. You must obey all the traffic laws," said Thomas Castro, with Dallas PD.

Dallas police say they issued their first scooter-related ticket Sunday to someone who ran a red light.

On Tuesday, they issued 11 more tickets to scooter riders in Deep Ellum alone, and police say that's just a start.

"Most of our enforcement, I would probably say would take place during the week, when it's not as busy," Castro said. "Not saying we won't take enforcement on the weekends, but probably primarily throughout the week so we can gain hopefully education and compliance."

Here are the rules in Dallas: You can't ride scooters on sidewalks. You have to follow traffic laws. Anyone under 17 has to wear a helmet. You can't ride with someone.

You also shouldn't be riding a scooter on trails, like the Katy Trail.

Riders also should not be taking their scooter on a highway, like the man who was seen weaving in and out of traffic near I-35 earlier this month.

"I drive for a ridesharing company, so I can't tell you how many times I've almost hit one. It does make you become a defensive driver," said David Franks.

"They're very convenient but, uh, I think there needs to be a little more instruction on how to ride them," Darren Fabian said.

Records show there have been more than 150 reported ER visits, along with one death, involving scooters in the year that they've been in Dallas.

The rules for scooters have been in place since the pilot program started last year.

The focus once on education, is now on enforcement.

"You can get seriously injured, so we've heard a lot of positive feedback from the enforcement," Castro added.

FOX4 contacted Lime and Bird for comment, but haven't heard back.