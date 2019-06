A man was arrested Monday night after police say he stole a car with a young child in the backseat.

Police say the car owner's 3-year-old son was napping in the car while she went into a convenience store on South Westmorland Road around 5:30 p.m. That's when a 24-year-old man hopped in and drove off with the 3-year-old still inside.

The vehicle and suspect were found a short time later. Police say the suspect saw officers and ran off, but he was soon taken into custody.

The child's grandfather praised Dallas PD for their quick response.

"It's frantic. It's scary, especially when you have a child in there that don't know what's going on," said Duwayne Brown. "It's scary, man. Don't leave your car unattended. Don't leave your children unattended. Don't do anything like that, so it's a lesson learned."

The child was not injured and was reunited with his mom soon after the suspected thief was caught.

The suspect's identity has not been released.