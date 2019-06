- When it comes to fallen officers, the Dallas Police department wants everyone to remember their bravery and sacrifice.

They held the "Ride to Remember" Saturday morning to send that message.

Mile after mile, reaching a total of 87.

One for each Dallas PD officer who has died in the line of duty, and the last mile for a DART officer killed in 2016.

Many of those taking part in Saturday's "Ride to Remember" are officers themselves.

“It's very heartwarming, emotional, but it's also rewarding to see the community support us,” Dallas PD Det. Todd LaFleur said. “There's a lot of people here, civilians that are showing their support by riding along with us and we've actually had to put some on a waiting list.”

This is the fourth year the Dallas Police Cycling Team has put on the ride.

There was also a prayer before Saturday’s ride.

“Lord, we just lift up the families of these sons and daughters who have given the ultimate sacrifice to be peacemakers, lord."

Senior Corporal Jamie Givens was struck and killed by a drunk driver while conducting a funeral escort for another Dallas police officer last July.

Officer Rogelio Santander Jr. was shot to death after attempting to arrest a shoplifting suspect at a Home Depot store last April.

"Police officers, when trouble happens, people run the other way and police officers run to it. Men and women, big and small. it's just, it was an honor to work with those people who had that kind of mentality that, that had the no quit mentality," retired detective Alan Solis said.

A major stop was at the Dallas Police Memorial, where cyclists were able to see the names of those who have died in the line of duty, the date of their death, their age, and their badge number, which is also spread out across the top of the memorial.

It wasn't just a ride for local fallen officers, it's an appreciation for all law enforcement.

Chad Doddy, with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, proudly showed who he was riding for.

"I had two fellow officers that have died. Timothy Davison and Joshua Turner. So after I finish this ride here, I’ll do two extra miles to represent them and show my love and appreciation for what they've done for our department," Doddy said.

Members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Cycling Team even came up from Houston to offer support to their brothers in blue.

"Everybody that pins on a badge every day, they have unknowing love for the other officer at the neighboring department," Joe Henning said.