News
Weather
Only on FOX 4
Sports
About Us href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/weather/slight-storm-chances"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/Slight_Storm_Chances_0_7343070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Slight Storm Chances"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/slight-storm-chances">Slight Storm Chances</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building">Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/man-sentenced-to-prison-for-urinating-in-memphis-cereal-factory"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/cereal%20thumb_1559346559859.jpg_7339449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man sentenced to prison for urinating in Memphis cereal factory"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/man-sentenced-to-prison-for-urinating-in-memphis-cereal-factory">Man sentenced to prison for urinating in Memphis cereal factory</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-pd-in-triage-mode-after-40-may-murders"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/V-S.%20DALLAS%20MLK%20DR.%20CHECKING%20CASHING%20MURDER%205A_KDFWdad3_146.mxf_00.00.06.00_1559338267192.png_7338908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dallas PD in 'triage mode' after 40 May murders"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-pd-in-triage-mode-after-40-may-murders">Dallas PD in 'triage mode' after 40 May murders</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/weather/slight-storm-chances">Slight Storm Chances</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building">Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/man-sentenced-to-prison-for-urinating-in-memphis-cereal-factory">Man sentenced to prison for urinating in Memphis cereal factory</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-pd-in-triage-mode-after-40-may-murders">Dallas PD in 'triage mode' after 40 May murders</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/how-will-new-mexican-tariffs-impact-north-texas-businesses-">How will new Mexican tariffs impact North Texas businesses?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries">12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/allergies">Allergies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-onlyonfox" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Only on FOX 4</a> <ul id="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/links">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/faq">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/workhere">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Dallas PD holds 'Ride to Remember' to honor fallen officers Dallas PD holds 'Ride to Remember' to honor fallen officers d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410323141");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410323141-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410323141-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.09.21_1559429900428.png_7343573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410323141-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.09.21_1559429900428.png_7343573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410323141-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-DPD MEMORIAL RIDE 9P_00.00.09.21_1559429900428.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.06.12_1559429898049.png_7343572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410323141-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-DPD MEMORIAL RIDE 9P_00.00.06.12_1559429898049.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.02.10_1559429897977.png_7343571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410323141-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-DPD MEMORIAL RIDE 9P_00.00.02.10_1559429897977.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410323141-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.09.21_1559429900428.png_7343573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P-DPD MEMORIAL RIDE 9P_00.00.09.21_1559429900428.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.06.12_1559429898049.png_7343572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P-DPD MEMORIAL RIDE 9P_00.00.06.12_1559429898049.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.02.10_1559429897977.png_7343571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P-DPD MEMORIAL RIDE 9P_00.00.02.10_1559429897977.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-pd-holds-ride-to-remember-to-honor-fallen-officers">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410323141" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - When it comes to fallen officers, the Dallas Police department wants everyone to remember their bravery and sacrifice.</p> <p>They held the "Ride to Remember" Saturday morning to send that message.</p> <p>Mile after mile, reaching a total of 87.</p> <p>One for each Dallas PD officer who has died in the line of duty, and the last mile for a DART officer killed in 2016.</p> <p>Many of those taking part in Saturday's "Ride to Remember" are officers themselves.</p> <p>“It's very heartwarming, emotional, but it's also rewarding to see the community support us,” Dallas PD Det. Todd LaFleur said. “There's a lot of people here, civilians that are showing their support by riding along with us and we've actually had to put some on a waiting list.”</p> <p>This is the fourth year the Dallas Police Cycling Team has put on the ride.</p> <p>There was also a prayer before Saturday’s ride.</p> <p>“Lord, we just lift up the families of these sons and daughters who have given the ultimate sacrifice to be peacemakers, lord."</p> <p>Senior Corporal Jamie Givens was struck and killed by a drunk driver while conducting a funeral escort for another Dallas police officer last July.</p> <p>Officer Rogelio Santander Jr. was shot to death after attempting to arrest a shoplifting suspect at a Home Depot store last April.</p> <p>"Police officers, when trouble happens, people run the other way and police officers run to it. Men and women, big and small. it's just, it was an honor to work with those people who had that kind of mentality that, that had the no quit mentality," retired detective Alan Solis said.</p> <p>A major stop was at the Dallas Police Memorial, where cyclists were able to see the names of those who have died in the line of duty, the date of their death, their age, and their badge number, which is also spread out across the top of the memorial.</p> <p>It wasn't just a ride for local fallen officers, it's an appreciation for all law enforcement.</p> <p>Chad Doddy, with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, proudly showed who he was riding for.</p> <p>"I had two fellow officers that have died. Timothy Davison and Joshua Turner. So after I finish this ride here, I’ll do two extra miles to represent them and show my love and appreciation for what they've done for our department," Doddy said.</p> <p>Members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Cycling Team even came up from Houston to offer support to their brothers in blue.</p> <p>"Everybody that pins on a badge every day, they have unknowing love for the other officer at the neighboring department," Joe Henning said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/body-pulled-from-white-rock-lake" title="Body pulled from White Rock Lake" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/06/29/White_Rock_Lake_closed_as_sewage_seeps_o_0_5742571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/06/29/White_Rock_Lake_closed_as_sewage_seeps_o_0_5742571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/06/29/White_Rock_Lake_closed_as_sewage_seeps_o_0_5742571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/06/29/White_Rock_Lake_closed_as_sewage_seeps_o_0_5742571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/06/29/White_Rock_Lake_closed_as_sewage_seeps_o_0_5742571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body pulled from White Rock Lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 08:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A body was pulled from White Rock Lake Saturday evening.</p><p>The Dallas Police Department got a call at 5:45 p.m. about a body found in White Rock Lake.</p><p>A Texas Game Warden was able to pull the body from the lake before storms arrived in the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/storms-bring-flash-flooding-concerns-for-parts-of-north-texas" title="Storms bring flash flooding concerns for parts of North Texas" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601flooding_1559436016850_7343756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601flooding_1559436016850_7343756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601flooding_1559436016850_7343756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601flooding_1559436016850_7343756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601flooding_1559436016850_7343756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Storms bring flash flooding concerns for parts of North Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 07:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some storms sprung up Saturday evening, bringing heavy rain and hail to parts of North Texas.</p><p>The main threat from these storms is going to be flooding from the heavy rains.</p><p>A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Dallas and Denton County until 8:45 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/red-light-cameras-now-banned-in-texas" title="Red light cameras now banned in Texas" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Red light cameras now banned in Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 06:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Governor Greg Abbott has officially signed legislation banning red light cameras across Texas.</p><p>House Bill 1631 prohibits the use of "photographic traffic signal enforcement systems." It was proposed by North Texas Rep. Jonathan Stickland (R-Bedford).</p><p>Gov. Abbott signed the bill on Saturday after it passed through the House and Senate this legislative session.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/slight-storm-chances"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/Slight_Storm_Chances_0_7343070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Slight_Storm_Chances_0_20190601140904"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Slight Storm Chances</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/virginia-beach-officials-id-shooter-who-killed-12-at-city-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/01/virginia_beach_victims_1559411479989_7343321_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PICS Virginia Beach victims 060119-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials ID Virginia Beach gunman as city employee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/man-sentenced-to-prison-for-urinating-in-memphis-cereal-factory"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/cereal%20thumb_1559346559859.jpg_7339449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Packages of cereal rest on a shelf for sale at Amelia's Grocery Outlet, a "surplus" or "salvage" grocer that buys manufacturers' closeouts, March 27, 2008 in New Holland, Pennsylvania. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)" title="80400443_1559346559859-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man sentenced to prison for urinating in Memphis cereal factory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-pd-in-triage-mode-after-40-may-murders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/V-S.%20DALLAS%20MLK%20DR.%20CHECKING%20CASHING%20MURDER%205A_KDFWdad3_146.mxf_00.00.06.00_1559338267192.png_7338908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V-S. DALLAS MLK DR. CHECKING CASHING MURDER 5A_KDFWdad3_146.mxf_00.00.06.00_1559338267192.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas PD in 'triage mode' after 40 May murders</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/storms-bring-flash-flooding-concerns-for-parts-of-north-texas" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601flooding_1559436016850_7343756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601flooding_1559436016850_7343756_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601flooding_1559436016850_7343756_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601flooding_1559436016850_7343756_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601flooding_1559436016850_7343756_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Storms bring flash flooding concerns for parts of North Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/red-light-cameras-now-banned-in-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Red light cameras now banned in Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-pd-holds-ride-to-remember-to-honor-fallen-officers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.09.21_1559429900428.png_7343573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.09.21_1559429900428.png_7343573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.09.21_1559429900428.png_7343573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.09.21_1559429900428.png_7343573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/P-DPD%20MEMORIAL%20RIDE%209P_00.00.09.21_1559429900428.png_7343573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas PD holds 'Ride to Remember' to honor fallen officers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/newly-signed-bill-overturns-brass-knuckle-ban-in-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/10/Brass_knuckles_0_5649981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/10/Brass_knuckles_0_5649981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/10/Brass_knuckles_0_5649981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/10/Brass_knuckles_0_5649981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/10/Brass_knuckles_0_5649981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newly signed bill overturns brass knuckle ban in Texas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-police-kill-1-of-3-dogs-that-attacked-injured-2-people" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601dogattack_1559411638902_7343090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601dogattack_1559411638902_7343090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601dogattack_1559411638902_7343090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601dogattack_1559411638902_7343090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/01/0601dogattack_1559411638902_7343090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas police kill 1 of 3 dogs that attacked, injured 2 people</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> News
Weather
Only On FOX 4
Sports
About Us href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/fox4-links/links-mentioned-on-fox-4">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/fox-4-station-history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/frequently-asked-questions">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about-us/work-for-kdfw-fox-4-kdfi-my-27-1">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-dallas-fort-worth/id376817521?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxkdfw&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 WAPP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-kdfw-wapp/id506375544?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kdfw.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 Fastlane</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox4-fastlane/id1137221117?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trafficcast.trafficcarma.kdfw_prod&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/public-file">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- 