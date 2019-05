- A man was arrested late Thursday after allegedly shooting two people at a business just northwest of Downtown Dallas near the Trinity River.

Police say Donald Benavidez, a former employee of Show Tech Productions, showed up at the business Thursday afternoon to confront two coworkers because he wasn't invited on a trip with the men.

Police say the argument got heated and the former employee shot the men. Then, another worker who was not involved fired a shot at the suspect as he was leaving.

The two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Benavidez got away before police arrived, but he was later caught. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $200,000 bond for two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.