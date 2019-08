Police say a 9-year-old girl was killed when she was caught in a gang-related shooting at an Old East Dallas apartment building.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Roseland Townhomes on Munger Avenue.

Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell says someone was targeting a tenant at the complex. When that person didn't come out, they shot into the building but targeted the wrong apartment. Police confirm a 9-year-old girl in that apartment was shot. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police have not released a description of any suspects or possible vehicles involved.

