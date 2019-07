- A Dallas Police Department officer was among four people injured when his police vehicle was rear-ended on the Highway 175 service road Friday morning.

Police say the wreck happened just after 4:15 a.m., as two officers were sitting in their marked squad car on the eastbound service road in the 12400 block of Hwy 175.

The officers also had someone in the backseat of their vehicle, and were waiting on a tow truck to take that person’s vehicle.

As they were waiting, the police vehicle was struck from behind.

One of the officer’s legs was injured in the crash, and he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Three others were transported from the scene to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it’s not yet known if charges will be filed against the driver who crashed into the police vehicle.