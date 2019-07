- A Dallas police officer was treated at a local hospital after someone shot fireworks at a marked police vehicle Thursday night.

Police say this happened at 11:15 p.m., when officers were called about fireworks going off in the 3500 block of E. Overton.

As soon as officers arrived on scene, someone shot a firework at the driver side window of a marked Dallas PD squad car.

The window broke, causing glass to hit an officer. The car's hood was also damaged by additional fireworks that were shot at the police vehicle.

The officer was treated at a hospital and later released.

The suspect in the case is still at-large. Police say an aggravated assault of a public servant offense was documented.