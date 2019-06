- Several key races will decided during the runoff election Saturday.

The city of Dallas will elect a new mayor and decide several city council positions.

The mayor's race is the highest profile race in the June runoff election.

State Representative Eric Johnson faces Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs.

There are also city council seats that went to runoffs in other cities.

In Plano, two city council seats are up for grabs. In Tarrant County, voters will select the mayor in Forest Hill and fill a city council seat in Arlington.