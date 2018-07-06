Dallas Fire-Rescue seizes nearly 8,700 pounds of fireworks over Fourth of July

Dallas Fire-Rescue’s annual Independence Day crackdown on illegal fireworks resulted in the seizure of almost 8,700 pounds of fireworks over a two-day period spanning Tuesday and Wednesday.

From noon on July 4 to 2 a.m. on July 5, DFR responded to two structure fires and one vehicle fire. It also issued nine citations within city limits.

The department seized 8,698.5 pounds of fireworks on July 3 and 4. More than 7,100 pounds of the total came when the department raided a house in Pleasant Grove on Tuesday morning. Officials also confiscated 545.8 pounds of fireworks on Tuesday night and 1,019.7 pounds on July 4.

Forty-eight fire prevention officers worked in conjunction with officers from the Dallas Police Department to monitor legal fireworks displays and watch for illegal usage. They also were tasked with putting out fires that may have been sparked by pyrotechnics.