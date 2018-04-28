Dallas detective who had brush with death in 2015 organizes blood drive for injured officers

A Dallas Police detective who nearly died in the line of duty organized a blood drive Saturday, for the two officers who were shot and injured at a Home Depot on April 24.

The Tuesday shooting killed Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander, and critically injured Officer Crystal Almeida and loss prevention officer Scott Painter.

The incident brought back memories for Detective Ed Lujan of his own recovery. He was working his off-duty party-time job in 2015 when he was run over by a car three times. The driver was running from an officer-involved shooting outside Kahlua Discotheque.

Detective Lujan was left with a fractured skull, cognitive failure, dislocated hip and shattered right leg. It took the 22-year veteran of the department 13 months to recover.

“If it wasn't for people donating blood, I wouldn't be here today,” said Detective Lujan.

Saturday, he was outside NorthPark Center to give back to his fellow officers.

“It's really important because blood, it saves lives. It saved my life. I know it saved Crystal's life and the loss prevention officer that was also injured,”

9-year veteran Officer Talaya Allen came to give blood on her lunch break, still processing the shooting.

“Surreal. Everything happened basically on a general call, something we do almost every day so it kind of brings us back to reality,” said Officer Allen.

Others like Teneka Burrell, who works in Loss prevention like Scott Painter, were moved by what happened during what was supposed to be a regular day on the job.

“With what I do, we partner with law enforcement, we work with the officers every day. Not just officers, but they become like family. So I heard about this today so for me, it's important for me to show my support.” He said.

Painter’s wife, family and friends came out to support the event.

“We're going to continue supporting them in whatever they need,” said Detective Lujan.

Officer Santander will be laid to rest in a private service Tuesday, at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall.

A public viewing will be held Monday night at the Cathedral of Guadalupe in Downtown Dallas.