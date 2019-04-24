< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos

Man completes tour around country mowing lawns for veterans in 50 states as thank you for service

Family from Peru living in North Texas - with son battling cerebral palsy - fighting to stay in U.S.

Dallas denies all claims filed for vehicles damaged in Love Field garage flooding

NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers

Most Recent Stories

Man completes tour around country mowing lawns for veterans in 50 states as thank you for service

Family from Peru living in North Texas - with son battling cerebral palsy - fighting to stay in U.S.

Dallas denies all claims filed for vehicles damaged in Love Field garage flooding

NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers

Woman turns 106 and reportedly credits long life to her enduring faith in God

New York eliminates religious exemption to vaccine mandates lawns for veterans in 50 states as thank you for service"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/trending/man-completes-tour-around-country-mowing-lawns-for-veterans-in-50-states-as-thank-you-for-service">Man completes tour around country mowing lawns for veterans in 50 states as thank you for service</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/family-from-peru-living-in-north-texas-with-son-battling-cerebral-palsy-fighting-to-stay-in-us"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU21%7E1049.MXF_11.27.48.21_1560550670323_7399923_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family from Peru living in North Texas - with son battling cerebral palsy - fighting to stay in U.S."> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/family-from-peru-living-in-north-texas-with-son-battling-cerebral-palsy-fighting-to-stay-in-us">Family from Peru living in North Texas - with son battling cerebral palsy - fighting to stay in U.S.</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-denies-all-claims-filed-for-vehicles-damaged-in-love-field-garage-flooding"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dallas denies all claims filed for vehicles damaged in Love Field garage flooding"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-denies-all-claims-filed-for-vehicles-damaged-in-love-field-garage-flooding">Dallas denies all claims filed for vehicles damaged in Love Field garage flooding</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/ny-woman-53-died-on-vacation-in-dominican-republic-son-demands-answers"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/ny-woman-53-died-on-vacation-in-dominican-republic-son-demands-answers">NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/trending/man-completes-tour-around-country-mowing-lawns-for-veterans-in-50-states-as-thank-you-for-service">Man completes tour around country mowing lawns for veterans in 50 states as thank you for service</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/family-from-peru-living-in-north-texas-with-son-battling-cerebral-palsy-fighting-to-stay-in-us">Family from Peru living in North Texas - with son battling cerebral palsy - fighting to stay in U.S.</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/dallas-denies-all-claims-filed-for-vehicles-damaged-in-love-field-garage-flooding">Dallas denies all claims filed for vehicles damaged in Love Field garage flooding</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/u-s-world/ny-woman-53-died-on-vacation-in-dominican-republic-son-demands-answers">NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/trending/woman-turns-106-and-reportedly-credits-long-life-to-her-enduring-faith-in-god">Woman turns 106 and reportedly credits long life to her enduring faith in God</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/health/new-york-to-cut-religious-exemption-to-vaccine-mandates">New York eliminates religious exemption to vaccine mandates</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/allergies">Allergies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather/4yoursafety">4 Your Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/pics">Share Photos</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-onlyonfox" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Only on FOX 4</a> <ul id="drop-nav-onlyonfox" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/colleges">Colleges</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/highschool">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox4news.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/links">Links from On Air</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/staff">Anchors and Reporters</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/entertainment/tvlistings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/history">Station History</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/faq">FAQ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about/workhere">Work For Us</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var Dallas denies all claims filed for vehicles damaged in Love Field garage flooding Dallas denies all claims filed for vehicles damaged in Love Field garage flooding 14 2019 05:55PM By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Jun 14 2019 04:20PM CDT

Video Posted Jun 14 2019 05:55PM CDT

Updated Jun 14 2019 06:49PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412743269-402813738" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412743269" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines412743269' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/vehicles-stuck-in-flooded-love-field-parking-garages"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.06.00_1556105057877.png_7149378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Vehicles stuck in flooded Love Field garages</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/flooded-dallas-love-field-parking-level-to-remain-closed-indefinitely"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/24/6396%20TZ-LOVE%20FIELD%20FLOODED%20GARAGE%20_00.00.01.05_1556105057839.png_7149377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Flooded Love Field parking spots to remain closed</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - After a parking garage flooded at Dallas Love Field Airport, FOX 4 has obtained records that show more than 40 people filed claims with the city of Dallas.</p> <p>But the city has denied all 40 claims.</p> <p>Even though the city has now cleared out a drain, and closed off 100 parking spaces, a spokesman says the city is not legally responsible to provide any compensation to people whose cars became a total loss while parked in their lot.</p> <p>“What does this say to you, now that you see this freshly painted ‘No Parking'? What this says is this area is a risk,” said Rashad Phillips, whose car was in the flooded area of Dallas Love Field.</p> <p><strong>MORE: </strong><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/vehicles-stuck-in-flooded-love-field-parking-garages">Vehicles submerged in flooded Love Field parking garages</a></p> <p>Phillips wishes that the city had put up the “No Parking” signs after the airport parking lot flooded the first time in April.</p> <p>“Those signs weren't posted, and I park here every Monday morning,” Phillips added.</p> <p>He had no warning, when about a week and a half after the initial flooding, flood waters rushed in again, destroying his black GMC Envoy.</p> <p>“It was on the news, found out my car was flooded,” Phillips said. “Came back in town, Friday morning, cars were still under water.”</p> <p>Phillips’ car was destroyed in the flood waters.</p> <p>He and his wife only had liability insurance on the 2002 model.</p> <p>“Now, we're down to just our Yukon,” he added.</p> <p>His wife now has to drive him to the airport from McKinney for his 6:30 a.m. flight each week.</p> <p>“That's two hours for her on a Monday morning,” Phillips said.</p> <p>Phillips wishes that the city would make things right.</p> <p>“City should be responsible. You park at an airport with a sense of comfort, knowing I'm paying for parking here, should be security,” Phillips added. “Shouldn't come back to a car being flooded. 