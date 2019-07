The Dallas Cowboys are expanding their line of high-class workout facilities with a new location in Downtown Dallas.

The third Cowboys Fit location will open up this winter in the growing AT&T Discovery District.

The Downtown Dallas location will span more than 20,000 square feet. It will offer training staff, boutique-style classes, the same equipment used in the Dallas Cowboys training room and more.

"Our vision with Cowboys Fit has always been to build a state-of-the-art fitness center that goes beyond the every day gym-experience," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Sales Officer Jerry Jones Jr. "With our third Cowboys Fit venue announced today, we feel that Cowboys Fit will continue to prove that you don't have to be a world-class athlete to have access to a world-class facility."

The original fitness center opened up at The Star in Frisco in 2017. A second location in Plano just opened to the public last month.