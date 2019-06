- Dallas County voters have more options to cast a ballot this fall.

Texas' second largest county is now part of a statewide program that allows people to vote at any polling place in their county on Election Day.

"The commissioners did invest over $30 million in this new system, bringing us to the 21st century. Our older equipment was about 20 years old," said Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole.

The system has been allowed by state law since 2006 and Dallas is now one of the 56 counties using the new technology.

In North Texas, it's already used in Collin, Ellis, Parker, Kaufman, Grayson and Hood counties.