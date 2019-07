The Dallas County district attorney is erasing past criminal records for people not convicted of a crime or those who've been pardoned or exonerated.

Dallas County DA John Creuzot announced the kick off to registration for the third annual Expunction Expo.

It's a joint program put together by the Dallas County district attorneys, public defenders and county district clerk's offices.

A criminal record — even if never convicted — can keep someone from getting a good job, good housing or even enrolling in college.

"We're very excited about this," said Dallas County Chief Public Defender Lynn Pride Richardson. "So we're encouraging those people out there who feel they like because they've gotten into trouble before that they aren't going to move forward with their lives to take advantage of this."

Since its inception in 2017, the event has helped clear over 400 criminal records.

Pre-registration for the program is happening right now through July 28.

