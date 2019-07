- A Dallas church is trying to strengthen the relationship between police and the citizens they serve.

Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church in South Dallas hosted a 'Back The Blue' event Saturday.

Church leaders said they try to hold a few events every year and bring in members of the law enforcement community.

The goal is to show congregants and others that police are just like them.

“Today, we are celebrating an opportunity just to get to know the law enforcement as they get to know us,” Pastor Oliver Juan Weekly said. “They don't have to come out just when something bad is happening, but when something is good, and they've been very supportive.”

The event also hosted vendors from a wide range of community organizations focused on everything from healthcare, to hiring.