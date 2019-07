Friday marks 47 days since an Old East Dallas apartment complex was affected by a crane collapse. Management is now finalizing plans to move it.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said on Thursday it was safe to move the crane from the Elan City Lights Apartments. Meanwhile, the process of returning belongings to tenants continues.

The crane has been in the same spot for almost seven weeks. Some residents say they still don't have any of the things they were forced to leave here.

“I thought at this point at least I would have a clearer sense of when I was going to get my possessions back, and then it just hasn't occurred,” said Jonathan Ross, a former resident. “I thought the initial response from them was great. We were getting updates at least every single day. And then it kind of scaled off.”

The site has been released by federal safety investigators, clearing the way for the crane company and apartment management to remove it. But residents are still not sure when they can get their cars and belongings back.

FOX 4 contacted reps for Bigge and Rigging Crane Company, who directed us to Greystar Apartment Management. Greystar did not respond to our questions. But in their latest online update to residents, they said a plan is being finalized.

“There are sentimental objects that are in there,” Ross said. “It's not truly about my bed. It's not truly about those things that can be replaced. It's those items that are irreplaceable.”

A previous update in June told residents their cars would be moved out by July 1 and their belongings would be ready for pick-up by July 15. With both dates having come and gone, the latest timeline from apartment management is for residents to get their things back by August 18.

“I don't know. I would love that to be the case that by August 18th I'm going to be able to access my items,” Ross said. “But from what we've seen, it's really up in the air of that's going to be true.”

FOX 4 cameras did catch moving crews making some progress. Greystar says crews have packed up 71 units so far with still hundreds more to go.

“We used to live in a place that we thought was safe and secure, never thinking the construction that was happening nearby would affect us like this,” Ross said.

Some residents are planning to meet Saturday morning near the collapse site. They've also contacted their local state representatives for help to move the process forward.