- Dallas Animal Services is full and offering free dog adoptions.

The organization says it is at 107 percent capacity for dogs.

DAS says all dogs will have their adoption fees waived in order to help avoid euthanizing adoptable dogs to make space.

The special will run until Friday, May 31.

The main shelter on Westmoreland Rd. will be open on Memorial Day, along with its PetSmart location on North Coit Rd.