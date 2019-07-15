< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418302847" data-article-version="1.0">Dallas Animal Services at over capacity; offering free adoptions</h1> <ul id="social-share-418302847" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Dallas Animal Services at over capacity; offering free adoptions&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-animal-services-at-over-capacity-offering-free-adoptions" data-title="Dallas Animal Services at over capacity; offering free adoptions" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-animal-services-at-over-capacity-offering-free-adoptions" addthis:title="Dallas Animal Services at over capacity; offering free adoptions">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418302847-418302822" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-animal-services-at-over-capacity-offering-free-adoptions">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418302847" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Dallas Animal Services is hoping to free up some space in the shelters by offering free adoptions.</p><p>The service center is at 108% capacity for dogs and 150% capacity for cats. DAS hopes to avoid euthanizing pets and is urging potential owners to adopt.</p><p>Anyone can visit the animals at the main shelter on Westmoreland Road or at the PetSmart Adoption Center on North Coit Road.</p><p>DAS adoption fees typically run between $15-$45. <header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/984_JIMS%20CAR%20WASH%20HEARING_00.00.01.23_1563232289238.png_7524437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/984_JIMS%20CAR%20WASH%20HEARING_00.00.01.23_1563232289238.png_7524437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/984_JIMS%20CAR%20WASH%20HEARING_00.00.01.23_1563232289238.png_7524437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/984_JIMS%20CAR%20WASH%20HEARING_00.00.01.23_1563232289238.png_7524437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/984_JIMS%20CAR%20WASH%20HEARING_00.00.01.23_1563232289238.png_7524437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Owner of South Dallas car wash loses bid to keep business open, vows more legal action</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The owner of a South Dallas car wash that shut down after the city declared it a public nuisance is now vowing to take his case to trial.</p><p>The owner, Dale Davenport, lost his latest effort to extend that deadline in a hearing on Monday. Jim's Car Wash was ordered to cease operations for good by the city, effective July 19.</p><p>The car wash has already stopped operating because Davenport says he can't meet the city's burden of providing around the clock security personnel on site. The city stepped up its fight to shut down the car wash last month after a woman was shot and killed there during a disturbance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/private-memorial-service-for-ross-perot-on-tuesday" title="Private memorial service for Ross Perot on Tuesday" data-articleId="418301680" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Republican Ross Perot Campaigning for Presidential Primaries (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Private memorial service for Ross Perot on Tuesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A private memorial service is scheduled for billionaire Dallas businessman and philanthropist Ross Perot on Tuesday.</p><p>The service is invitation-only for close friends and family at a church in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon.</p><p>Members of the public can watch a simulcast of the service at another location, Highland Park Presbyterian Church.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/north-texas-woman-who-baked-cookies-for-soldiers-asks-for-prayers" title="North Texas woman who baked cookies for soldiers asks for prayers after being moved to hospice care" data-articleId="418293272" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/NTX_woman_who_baked_for_soldiers_asks_fo_0_7524444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/NTX_woman_who_baked_for_soldiers_asks_fo_0_7524444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/NTX_woman_who_baked_for_soldiers_asks_fo_0_7524444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/NTX_woman_who_baked_for_soldiers_asks_fo_0_7524444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/NTX_woman_who_baked_for_soldiers_asks_fo_0_7524444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dionne Anglin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas woman who baked cookies for soldiers asks for prayers after being moved to hospice care</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A North Texas woman spent years showing her patriotism through baked goods.</p><p>In 2015, FOX 4 introduced Gerry Hunter, who baked, packed and shipped off homemade cookies to our nation's military members . She is now in declining health.</p><p>Hunter's kitchen was the place she most expressed her love for our country, but her baking ritual is interrupted. Now, her family is asking for prayers during a difficult time. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-woman-who-baked-cookies-for-soldiers-asks-for-prayers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cookie lady hospice 530pkg anglin jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Texas woman who baked cookies for soldiers asks for prayers after being moved to hospice care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-carla-lacroix"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hometown Hero: Carla LaCroix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/3-year-old-boy-reportedly-dies-after-falling-into-grease-trap-behind-tim-hortons-in-ny"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_timhortonssignfile_071519_1563216789140_7523556_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Tim Hortons sign is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="getty_timhortonssignfile_071519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3-year-old boy dies after falling into grease trap behind Tim Hortons in NY</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/this-is-a-misguided-idea-ufo-whistleblower-bob-lazar-warns-people-not-to-storm-area-51"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Area%2051%20and%20Bob%20Lazar_1563211227009.jpg_7523328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The U.S. Air Force facility known as Area 51 is shown in a satellite image, alongside Bob Lazar attending a screening of “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers” on December 3, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photos: DigitalGlobe & Jerod Harris/Getty Images)" title="Area 51 and Bob Lazar_1563211227009.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘This is a misguided idea': UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar warns people not to storm Area 51</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-animal-services-at-over-capacity-offering-free-adoptions" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Dallas%20animal%20services%20pets_1563230228918.png_7524375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dallas Animal Services at over capacity; offering free adoptions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/private-memorial-service-for-ross-perot-on-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Republican&#x20;Ross&#x20;Perot&#x20;Campaigning&#x20;for&#x20;Presidential&#x20;Primaries&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brooks&#x20;Kraft&#x20;LLC&#x2f;Sygma&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Private memorial service for Ross Perot on Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-woman-who-baked-cookies-for-soldiers-asks-for-prayers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/cookie%20lady%20hospice%20530pkg%20anglin%20jgn_00.01.52.26_1563228939376.png_7524343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Texas woman who baked cookies for soldiers asks for prayers after being moved to hospice care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/hometown-hero-carla-lacroix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/KDFWU1_2959_MXF_12.28.27.19_1563226539077_7523980_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hometown Hero: Carla LaCroix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/air-force-major-charged-with-murder-in-death-of-texas-wife-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Air Force major charged with murder in death of Texas wife</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span 