Dallas Animal Services is hoping to free up some space in the shelters by offering free adoptions.

The service center is at 108% capacity for dogs and 150% capacity for cats. DAS hopes to avoid euthanizing pets and is urging potential owners to adopt.

Anyone can visit the animals at the main shelter on Westmoreland Road or at the PetSmart Adoption Center on North Coit Road.

DAS adoption fees typically run between $15-$45. The fees will be waived for all animal until July 21.

The free adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, current vaccinations, microchipping and more.

You can see the available pets online at www.dallasanimalservices.org.

