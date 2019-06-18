A man was arrested Monday night after police say he stole a car with a young child in the backseat.

Police say the car owner's 3-year-old son was napping in the car while she went into a convenience store on South Westmorland Road around 5:30 p.m. That's when a 24-year-old man hopped in and drove off with the 3-year-old still inside.

The vehicle and suspect were found a short time later. Police say the suspect saw officers and ran off, but he was soon taken into custody.