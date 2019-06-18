Based on the most recent statistics, the Tuesday shooting marks the 98th murder in Dallas this year.
A man was arrested Monday night after police say he stole a car with a young child in the backseat.
Police say the car owner's 3-year-old son was napping in the car while she went into a convenience store on South Westmorland Road around 5:30 p.m. That's when a 24-year-old man hopped in and drove off with the 3-year-old still inside.
The vehicle and suspect were found a short time later. Police say the suspect saw officers and ran off, but he was soon taken into custody.
An internal investigation is underway after a one-year-old Dallas Zoo giraffe died during a routine examination.
The zoo explained that Witten, who was named after Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, was given anesthesia on Monday during a routine physical exam so he could be moved to a zoo in Canada for breeding. But before that could happen, the young giraffe suddenly stopped breathing during the procedure and was not able to be revived.
Dallas residents now have a new way to report non-emergency crimes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Dallas Police Department on Tuesday officially launched its online reporting system. Citizens will be able to report crimes like burglaries, criminal mischief, identity theft and lost property. There are icons on the website to direct people to the right type of report.
DPD Assistant Chief Angela Shaw said being able to file non-emergency crimes online will greatly improve officer’s response times to emergency calls.