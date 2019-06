A teenager was gunned down Tuesday in a Dallas neighborhood, adding to the city's recent spike in violent crime.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Cedar Lake Drive in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas. Authorities found a 17-year-old boy shot dead inside a Ford F-150 in front of several homes.

A family member identified the victim as 17-year-old Valdemar Esquivel. The victim's brother says Vlademar was out with friends at the time of the shooting and lived in the area.

Several friends gathered at the scene to watch investigators process the crime scene.

Police have not released any information about a suspect description or talked about whether they know of possible suspects or have identified possible suspects.

Around the same time as the shooting, The Dallas Police Department posted on Facebook about how the city of Dallas had gone 12 consecutive days without a murder, which drew almost immediate backlash online.

Based on the most recent statistics, the Tuesday shooting marks the 98th murder in Dallas this year.

