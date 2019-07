- Recovery teams plan to start emptying Elan City Lights Apartments on Monday, more than a month after a crane fell onto the complex.

The collapse killed 29-year-old Kiersten Smith and forced more than 500 people from their homes without their belongings and cars.

In a letter sent out Friday, managers said the item removal process will last for several weeks.

Units will be inventoried and photographed first, then belongings will be packed and moved into storage to await pick-ups.

Resident's vehicles will stay in the parking garage until the crane is removed.