- Three people were hurt and two of them had to be rescued after being trapped in a vehicle following a wreck on Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

Authorities said a car and a pickup truck were involved, but it's not clear what led up to the crash.

Investigators found that the pickup truck went down an embankment at the Oak Lawn exit after jumping the guardrail.

The car rode the guardrail, before hitting a pole that holds up a large overhead sign.

The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries, but firefighters had to extricate the two people inside the car.

They were taken to the hospital, but are expected to survive.