Crash in Fort Worth kills 6-month-old girl

- A crash on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth killed a 6-month-old girl on Friday, police said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of I-30, near Beach Street.

The infant, Reema Ghanim, was in a car traveling westbound.

Police said the car slowed or stopped for traffic and was rear-ended by a large pick-up truck.

There were two adults and three children in the car, authorities said.

Ghanim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the crash has been released.