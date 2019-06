- OSHA is wrapping up its investigation into the crane collapse at an Old East Dallas apartment building.

The crane operator - Bigge Crane Company - says the company does not plan on removing the crane from Elan City Lights Apartments the weekend of June 15-16.

On June 9, high winds caused the nearby crane to collapse onto the building, killing one woman.

Friday was the last day apartment managers gave financial assistance to the more than 500 residents forced out of their apartments.

The complex was deemed uninhabitable due to the damage caused by the crane.