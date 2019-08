Following the recent mass shooting in El Paso that killed 22 and injured dozens others, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys will be donating $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund.

The NFL Foundation, which Cowboys Executive Charlotte Jones Anderson serves as the Chair, will also donate $50,000 to the cause.

The 21-year-old suspect, who is from North Texas, remains in custody and has been assigned a public defender.

The El Paso Community Foundation has waived all administrative and credit card fees for donating to the families. The City of El Paso asks anyone who wants to donate to the victims to visit https://payments.epcf.org.