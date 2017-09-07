Cops searching for woman who impersonated officer

- Dallas police are searching for a woman who impersonated an officer and stole money from a man.

Last month she walked up to a man on St. Augustine Drive in Pleasant Grove. She told him she was an officer and demanded to see his ID.

Police said the woman also threatened to arrest the man if he didn’t give her money. When the man took out his wallet, the woman took it and drove away in a white SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Det. Ed Lujan at 214-670-3548 or email edmundo.lujan@dpd.ci.dallas.texas.us.