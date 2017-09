A Coppell woman hit the jackpot at a casino on the Las Vegas strip over Labor Day weekend.

Janet Redwine won $787,842 playing the penny slot ‘Willy Wonka: World of Wonka’ at Harrah’s on Monday, Caesars Entertainment announced on Thursday.

The casino said it’s the second time this summer the Wonka machine has paid out a jackpot. Two people hit a $944,337 jackpot in late June.