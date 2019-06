Conservative State Rep. Jonathan Stickland will not be running for re-election.

Stickland told his supporters today that it is not the "Lord’s will" to seek another term. He served eight years as the state representative from Bedford.

In this past session, he controversially tried to kill a bill that would have funded state mental health programs. He's often clashed with members of his own party, especially the current and former Texas House speakers.

Stickland almost lost his last election in 2018 to a relatively unknown Democratic candidate.