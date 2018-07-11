Tyler Perry warns fans of social media scams

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

- Sorry folks, Tyler Perry is not giving you any money. The director, actor, and comedian took to his own Facebook page to warn his fans about social media scams saying that he was giving away cash.

In a one minute video, Perry says "I'm not giving away anything. Please do me a favor, post this everywhere so people will know that is not true."

The fake Facebook profiles claim the media mogul is giving away luxury items, just for sharing his posts. The sites also require personal information.

FOX 5 found a couple of sites using Perry's photo offering "cash on demand" or a free car. Some sites include photos of roses wrapped in cash and boxes of money.

Perry says there are plenty of fake sites out there using his name.

"I don't know who they are but every day we have to get 10, 20, 30 of these things shut down on Facebook," said Perry.

Perry admits he's generous with his money: "In my life, I'm a giver. I give away a lot of things to a lot of people to a lot of employees, random things, cars, houses, I do."

But not this time. Perry urged everyone to share his real post, to make sure everyone is aware of the scams going around.