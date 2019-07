- The car lots are being cleared out at two North Texas car dealerships.

Tow trucks were on the site Wednesday morning and flatbeds were loaded up over the weekend at Alfa Romeo Dallas and Alfa Romeo Fiat of McKinney.

The two KamKad branded dealerships are owned by North Texan Ken Strickler.

FOX 4 has been telling you for months about dozens of complaints to the state and the news station from consumers who say their trades were never paid off and titles were never transferred for vehicles they purchased.

Video from Wednesday shows the Dallas location clearing out.

Tow truck drivers said 50 vehicles are being taken to auction. They said they would clear the lot at the McKinney location next.

Earlier this month, FOX 4 consumer reporter Steve Noviello sat down with Strickler who said the deal to sell the McKinney store was about to close and all affected customers, banks and contractors would be made whole.

The reporter asked Strickler Wednesday via text if that had happened. He would not comment.

Instead, he said his Dallas dealership voluntarily terminated their franchise and new vehicles are being purchased back.

A spokesperson for Fiat Chrysler confirmed that voluntary termination.

And as for the McKinney location, the spokesperson said Fiat Chrysler has "issued a Notice of Termination because of its failure to abide by its obligations under its dealer agreements... FCA US will be pleased to work with any customers of the dealerships to the extent it is able in an effort to help resolve any issues."

Those customers have now started a KamKad buyers support group on Facebook.

In the meantime, according to a Notice of Nonpayment, it looks like Strickler and his staff have been locked out of their Anson Road headquarters for failure to pay their rent.

Ken confirmed his company broke their lease. The property owner would not comment.