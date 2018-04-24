Shred Day 2018

Comerica Bank will be hosting the eighth annual Shred Day DFW on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. FOX 4 is a proud media sponsor.

The event will again happen at the Mercer Business Park in North Dallas, located at 12121 N. Stemmons Freeway on the Northwest corner of Interstate-35 and the LBJ Freeway.

Since 2011, Comerica Bank and Iron Mountain have helped Texans securely destroy and recycle more than 2.35 million pounds of sensitive paper documents on Shred Day, helping keep that paper out of the hands of dumpster-diving identity thieves and local landfills!

In the process, generous guests have helped raise more than $90,000 and have donated more than 74,000 pounds of food for the North Texas Food Bank. That’s equivalent to providing more than 346,000 meals for the hungry.

Shred Day DFW is free and open to the public, and there is no limit to how much paper you can bring. It will all be securely shredded and recycled!

Shredding sensitive documents that contain personally identifiable information (like names, addresses, dates of birth and social security and account numbers) is the single best way you can prevent identity theft, the fastest growing crime in the U.S. with more than 13 million victims annually.

MORE INFO: https://www.comerica.com/campaigns/events/shred-day/shred-day-dfw.html