Costco shakes up food court menu: Polish hot dog gone, healthier options added

- Costco's popular Polish hot dog is reportedly being removed from the food court menu to make way for some healthier options.

But fear not, hot dog lovers. The company's longtime $1.50 hot dog and soda combo will remain.

Costco's Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told the Seattle Times the Polish dog is being discontinued to make way for new items -- but it will still be sold in bulk.

Some of the new healthier options will include an acai fruit bowl, organic burger and a plant-based protein salad.

Read the Seattle Times' full report here.

Copyright 2018 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.