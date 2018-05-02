Chipotle offers buy one, get one deal for all teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day

May 8 is National Teacher Appreciation Day and Chipotle is showing its gratitude to teachers with a special buy one, get one deal.

From 3 p.m. until closing on May 8, Chipotle is giving any teacher, faculty or school staff member a free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for free with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.

To take advantage of this offer, teachers will need to bring a valid ID or documentation that shows them being an employee at a preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, community college or university.