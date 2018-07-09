Chick-fil-A giving away free food Tues. for 'Cow Appreciation Day'

- What’s better than Chick-fil-A? How about free Chick-fil-A?

The fast-food chain is celebrating Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, July 10, for the 14th year in a row, giving away free entrées to those who participate. Anyone interested in scoring free food can show up to one of the 2,200-plus participating locations wearing a cow costume or any sort of cow apparel from store opening until 7 p.m.

This year’s eligible entrées include a number of popular menu items, such as the Original Chicken Sandwich and the Egg White Grill. For the full list, click here.

Children dressed up in cow garb will receive a free Kid’s Meal.

For more details, including cow costume ideas, click here.

Chick-fil-A, which is Georgia-based, is now doing an $8 billion a year business, and doing it while closed on Sundays to emphasize its commitment to Christian values and a biblical day of rest.