Build-A-Bear announces 'Pay Your Age Day'

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jul 09 2018 11:15AM CDT

Updated: Jul 09 2018 12:44PM CDT

For the first time ever, customers who visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop will be able to pay their current age for any furry friend available in the store.

The company says on July 12, the customer's age determines how much they pay for any bear inside stores.

Build-A-Bear says to take advantage of this deal, customers need to be a "Bonus Club" member. Registration for this is free and can be completed online or in-store.

Adults who are wanting to take part in this deal don't need to worry, as customers will pay no more than $29 for a bear.

To find your closest Build-A-Bear store, click here!

 

