this.videosJson='[{"id":"418235451","video":"584405","title":"Phishing%20scams%20prominent%20during%20online%20deal%20days","caption":"Steve%20Noviello%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F15%2FPhishing_scams_prominent_during_online_d_0_7523279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F15%2FPhishing_scams_prominent_during_online_deal_days_584405_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657819106%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DIO_-n-Ovsa8pkPfLbD157N-b4j8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fconsumer%2Famazon-prime-day-prime-time-for-phishing-scams"}},"createDate":"Jul 15 2019 12:18PM 15 2019 12:18PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418226769_418235451_123583",video:"584405",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Phishing_scams_prominent_during_online_d_0_7523279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Steve%2520Noviello%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/15/Phishing_scams_prominent_during_online_deal_days_584405_1800.mp4?Expires=1657819106&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=IO_-n-Ovsa8pkPfLbD157N-b4j8",eventLabel:"Phishing%20scams%20prominent%20during%20online%20deal%20days-418235451",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fconsumer%2Famazon-prime-day-prime-time-for-phishing-scams"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:steve.noviello@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer/amazon-prime-day-prime-time-for-phishing-scams">Steve Noviello</a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:04AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-418226769"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 12:18PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 12:23PM CDT</span></p> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1067785764_1556290505583_7175261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1067785764_1556290505583_7175261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1067785764_1556290505583_7175261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1067785764_1556290505583_7175261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1067785764_1556290505583_7175261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418226769-403402380" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1067785764_1556290505583_7175261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1067785764_1556290505583_7175261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1067785764_1556290505583_7175261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1067785764_1556290505583_7175261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1067785764_1556290505583_7175261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418226769" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Shoppers are ready for two days of deals. But buyer beware! Consumer reporter Steve Noviello says Amazon Prime Day may be ripe with opportunities for fraud.</p> <p>Consumers everywhere are expected to shop on Amazon for more than a million deals over two days. And with so much traffic and an influx of folks who may not usually shop online, Prime Day is prime time for phishing scams.</p> <p>Security company McAfee said a new phishing scam has its eyes on Amazon users. An email that appears to be from Amazon tries to trick users into giving away log in data and financial information.</p> <p>Experts warn Prime Day is an easy time to get duped even if you’re an experienced shopper. The limited time and limited quantity of deals may cause you to act faster than you think.</p> <p>When you see an email saying your payment didn’t go through or you were accidentally overcharged, take a breath and investigate. Cross-reference your bank or credit card statement and look for pending charges.</p> <p>Look closely at the actual address of the email, not just the sender. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="getty_timhortonssignfile_071519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3-year-old boy dies after falling into grease trap behind Tim Hortons in NY</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/this-is-a-misguided-idea-ufo-whistleblower-bob-lazar-warns-people-not-to-storm-area-51"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/Area%2051%20and%20Bob%20Lazar_1563211227009.jpg_7523328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The U.S. Air Force facility known as Area 51 is shown in a satellite image, alongside Bob Lazar attending a screening of “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers” on December 3, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photos: DigitalGlobe & Jerod Harris/Getty Images)" title="Area 51 and Bob Lazar_1563211227009.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘This is a misguided idea': UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar warns people not to storm Area 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/here-comes-the-heat-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Here_Comes_The_Heat__0_7523308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Here_Comes_The_Heat__0_20190715160833"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Here Comes The Heat!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/consumer/amazon-prime-day-prime-time-for-phishing-scams"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/GettyImages-1067785764_1556290505583_7175261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Amazon prime 1067785764_1556290505583-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Amazon Prime Day prime time for phishing scams</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 