North Texas fuel frustrations ease as gas stations fuel up

Less than a week after a gas shortage scare in Texas, the fear has eased as more stations are getting gas.

It's still a hit and miss while driving around the metroplex on Monday. Not every station has gas and those that do may not be at full capacity.

But the traffic at local gas stations is a much different story compared to last Thursday and Friday when people were waiting in lines. Some people waited more than an hour to get gas.

Those who are now getting gas are paying more than a week ago.

The state average is now at $2.50 for a gallon of regular after a jump of 33 cents in a week.

The increase in North Texas is worse. The Dallas average for gas is up 47 cents from last Monday to $2.69 a gallon. Fort Worth is up 49 cents to an average of $2.67 a gallon.