'Bring Your Own Cup Day' returns to 7-Eleven starting Friday

- 7-Eleven is back at it again with 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' for all you Slurpee lovers.

The event kicks off the start of 'Slurpee Season' in the most fun and creative ways possible. Customers can fill up their own cups with a flavored Slurpee for only $1.50 starting on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

Some of the flavors you can sample are the new Pepsi Fire cinnamon-flavored Slurpee, watermelon lime, black cherry and blue raspberry.

However there are some rules to follow:

Whatever "cup" you bring, it must fit through an in-store display with a 10-inch diameter hole.

The cup must be food-safe clean and watertight.

Only one cup per person on #BYOCupDay

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.