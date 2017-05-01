Free Chipotle for teachers on Tuesday

Chipotle is honoring teachers this week with free lunch on Tuesday.
Teacher Appreciation Day at Chipotle is Tuesday May 2nd from 3 p.m. until closing.
Chipotle says teachers, faculty and staff can bring in their school ID to any Chipotle in the U.S. and get a Buy One Get One Free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos.
The offer is only valid for in-restaurant orders.
Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day w/ BOGOs. Bring your faculty ID on 5/3 to score. Rules: https://t.co/DFLaEgpr95 pic.twitter.com/7rQY6k5GM6— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 25, 2016