Changes coming to sell-by dates on food products

Changes are coming to the grocery store to clear up confusion about ‘sell-by’ and ‘expiration dates’ on food labels.

Thanks to Walmart and the two trade groups that represent food producers, there will now be just two labels that will give consumers a better idea of whether the product is still edible and safe.

It’s a plan to ultimately help consumers from wasting good food and keeping wasted food out of landfills.

Methodist Health System Dietitian and Wellness Manager Caroline Susie stopped by FOX 4 to help explain the upcoming changes. Watch the video attached for more info.