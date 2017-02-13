What's next for My Fit Foods customers? Consumer What's next for My Fit Foods customers? Austin-based My Fit Foods abruptly shut its doors, leaving many customers wondering how they'll get their money back.

The healthy, prepared meals company released employees Sunday and closed all 80 stores across the country, including the eight locations in North Texas.

Some customers chose to pay for their meals ahead and are left wondering what's next.

According to a statement posted on its website, the health-based food company that started in Austin in 2006 has closed all stores. The statement provided no reasoning for the closures.

“We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you,” the statement said.

Company reps did not respond to any emails from FOX 4 regarding consumers who funded accounts with the company or what would be done with its current food inventory.

My Fit Foods offered customers a 10% discount if they pre-paid into an account for their meals in advance.

With no answers from them, Consumer Reporter Steve Noviello says if you paid with a credit card, contact your bank and let them know what happened. You may be entitled to some sort of purchase protection or ask about a stop payment if that's an option.

Icon Meals and Snap Kitchen offer similar meal prep services. While neither is advertising any kind of dollar-for-dollar recuperation of My Fit Food funds, there are some incentives.

Snap Kitchen is offering a $10 in-store credit when you bring in and swap out your My Fit Foods key fob for a Snap Kitchen fob.

Icon Meals is asking customers to work out a new program, and they will try and help make up for some of the missing money.