On Your Side: Alcohol-sensing Tostitos bag

A powerful partnership with roots in North Texas is poised to keep 25,000 vehicles off the road this Super Bowl Sunday.

Plano-based Frito-Lay and Irving-based Mothers Against Drunk Driving have teamed up with Uber to create a bag of chips that can detect alcohol on your breath and a coupon code to keep you off the road on a day when there is traditionally a spike in drunk driving accidents.

The Tostitos brand, the official chip of the NFL, will help keep 25,000 cars off the road post game to raise awareness with the new chip bag.

The alcohol-sensing bag of tortilla chips responds to the presence of alcohol on your breath. The first-of-its-kind technology illuminates a red steering wheel, a warning message and a code for a discounted Uber ride home. But by no means is the bag a legal measure of blood alcohol content.

More than 1,000 of the party safe bags have already been distributed. While people can’t find them on store shelves, the company says consumers can still cash in when they make a bag of Tostitos part of their party plan.

The codes on participating bags are only active on Super Bowl Sunday, and the first 25,000 fans to redeem them can cash in.

Tostitos Party Safe $10 Discount Details

https://www.thatshowweparty.com/