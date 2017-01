On Your Side: Basket grocery app Consumer On Your Side: Basket grocery app You want to save the most money on your trip to the grocery store. But who has time to do all that comparison price checking?

A new app from a Texas A&M graduate sources all of that sales data from other shoppers and tells you where to find the best bargain.

Consumer Reporter Steve Noviello put ‘Basket’ to the test.

LINK: Basket Savings app