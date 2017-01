Consumer

CES: Self Driving Cars, Smart Cameras & More

The Consumer Electronics Show is underway in Las Vegas, giving tech companies a chance to show off all their new products. FOX 4 consumer reporter Steve Noviello is there to get a look at some of the products including the new Bosch self-driving car, Roku enabled TV, Panasonic countertop induction oven, Nikon D5600 smart camera and Samsung's Flexwash and Flexdry.