Consumer Electronics Show features robot that folds clothes Consumer Consumer Electronics Show features robot that folds clothes The International Consumer Electronics Show kicked off Thursday in Las Vegas. Consumer Reporter Steve Noviello has an insiders look at never-before-seen technology.

The International Consumer Electronics Show kicked off Thursday in Las Vegas. Consumer Reporter Steve Noviello has an insiders look at never-before-seen technology.

On day one he features an electric skateboard, a robot that folds laundry and new sound technology.

Link: http://www.ces.tech/