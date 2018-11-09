Construction will shut down parts of 2 major highways this weekend

- Part of Interstate 30 in Arlington will be closed this weekend while workers tear down the southbound Highway 360 bridge.

The main lanes of east and westbound I-30 will be shut down from Collins Street near AT&T Stadium to State Highway 161, the President George Bush Turnpike in west Grand Prairie.

That portion of the interstate will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday until around 5 a.m. Monday.

The work is all part of the construction of a $233 million highway interchange at I-30 and Hwy. 360.

Drivers who use the Dallas North Tollway should also be aware of weekend construction work.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, the southbound lanes of the tollway will be closed from Oak Lawn Avenue to Downtown Dallas. All traffic will be forced to exit on Oak Lawn Avenue.

That part of the tollway is scheduled to reopen Sunday night at 8 p.m.