A traveler who passed through DFW Airport for a connecting flight on May 15 has tested positive for measles.

Other passengers who were in Terminal D customs, the Skylink and Terminal A Gate 8 on the evening of May 15 should be aware of the possible exposure to the virus.

Measles is transmitted via airborne droplets when the infected person exhales or coughs.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can be prevented with the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, health officials said.

There have been more than 800 measles cases already across the United States in 2019, the most in more than two decades.

