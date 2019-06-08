Community continues to pay respects to fallen Grand Prairie officer

Related Headlines Grand Prairie officer dies after crash on PGBT

- The Grand Prairie community continues to mourn a police officer killed in the line of duty.

The body of Officer Albert "A.J." Castaneda was escorted to the Wade Family Funeral Home in Arlington Saturday afternoon.

Officer Castaneda was running radar enforcement outside of his squad car Friday morning on President George Bush Turnpike.

Police say a 17-year-old driver somehow lost control and hit the police cruiser.

Officer Castaneda was thrown off the overpass, and died from his injuries.

At this point, the driver has not been charged.

The community is coming together to offer support to the Grand Prairie Police Department as they mourn the loss of the 5-year veteran officer.

A memorial has been set up for Castaneda outside police headquarters.

His picture rests on a police cruiser surrounded by candles.

People are paying respects by leaving flowers, balloons, letters, and mementos.

Others are stopping by to say a prayer.

"Officers do so much for us every day and just, you know, he died so tragically, and part of just the line of duty, trying to make sure everyone was safe,” said Mary Guerra, who used to work in Grand Prairie. “We just feel so heartfelt for his family and what they're going through right now, and we just wanted to pay our respects."

There will be a candlelight vigil for Castaneda Sunday at 8:30 p.m., outside the Grand Prairie Police Department Headquarters.