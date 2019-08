Collin Creek Mall is now just a memory.

The mall in Plano was officially closed to the public on Wednesday. Most of the mall will be demolished to make way for a new re-development project.

The new project involves office space, restaurants, residential and a hotel. Part of the original structure will be used for some retail space in the mixed use project.

Collin Creek Mall opened in 1981, but was hit hard by the openings of Stonebriar Centre and the Shops at Willow Bend. In the past few years, many of its anchor tenants closed. By the end, the only major big box retailers still open were JCPenney and Sears.

A few people on Wednesday morning gave the mall a fond farewell with one last visit.

“Figured today was a nice chance to escape from reality of adulthood and relive some of the childhood memories,” said Sarah Saba. “Came here a lot when the riverwalk and water area still existed. Even brought two stuffed cats that I bought at Noah's Ark that I bought as a kid here.”

Demolition and construction starts up next month and will last for the next five years. New parts of the updated Collin Creek are expected to open in phases.