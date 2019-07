- Collin Creek Mall in Plano will pull out all the stops for a farewell celebration.

The free party with an 80s theme is scheduled from 6 – 9 p.m. Friday. Former shoppers and employees are invited to take say goodbye as well as take a picture with a DeLorean, listen to an 80s cover band and eat food out of the old food court.

The mall originally opened in 1981. It will close to the public Wednesday so that construction can begin on a $1 billion new development.

Demolition crews will start their work in August on the project that includes extensive retail, restaurants and entertainment sites.

"Our vision is to build something really special for the community, a central gathering point that connects east and west Plano," says Centurion American President and CEO Mehrdad Moayedi, who is spearheading the redevelopment. "We've been working hard to design a pedestrian-friendly, lifestyle project that will be a value-add to the area and give life back to this side of town."

The site will also have single and multi-family housing, a hotel and 8 acres of park space.

Plano's mayor and the developer will share updates on the project during the celebration.

LINK: CCMKickoff2019.com